March 22, 2023 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST

Vedanta Desika’s given name was Venkatanatha. But he is reverentially referred to as Vedantacharya, because he presented Vedantic truths in Sanskrit, Tamil and Manipravala, explaining difficult concepts for the layman, said T.N. Aravamudachariar, in a discourse. His work Mei Viratha Manmiyam is a work in praise of Lord Varadaraja of Kanchi. In this work, he narrates the history of the Varadaraja temple; he describes the Lord’s handsome looks, and the glory of Hastigiri, the hill which is His abode. He also speaks of the auspicious qualities of the Supreme One given in Brahma Sutra. Varadaraja is that Supreme Brahman in archa form.

In Mei Viratha Manmiyam, Desika says that Brahman is the cause of the existence of everything in the world. He has as His body all sentient and non-sentient entities, and yet remains untainted by their doshas. He is like a supporting wall for bhaktas and for nityasuris. The Lord bears the world like a load bearing wall. Desika establishes beyond doubt that the world is not sustained by achetanas, but by the Lord. He demolishes the arguments of those who debate on the basis of a type of disputation known as jalpa. He makes the world aware of the greatness of the Pancharatra Agamas. He proves that the Lord created the Panchabhutas and the indriyas based on them. The Lord is responsible for the origin of the karmendriyas, jnanendriyas and manas. He is inside all chetanas and achetanas. The Lord’s qualities become evident to those steeped in bhakti. He reveals His qualities to those who do their duties, but are unattached to the fruits of their actions. He cuts off the binding chains of punya and paapa. When the atma leaves the body, He ensures that the jivatma enters Brahma Nadi and proceeds on its journey to Sri Vaikuntha.