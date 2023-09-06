Purpose of Krishnavatara

September 06, 2023 04:34 am | Updated September 05, 2023 04:34 pm IST

It is natural for human beings to have a churning mind that becomes agitated over various issues. However, in the Krishnavatara, the residents of Brindavan were always happy. They presaged their conversations with Krishna-nama, and were spellbound when He played the flute, especially on Pournami. They forsook butter (‘Nei unnom paal unnom,’ Andal says in Tiruppavai), preferring to leave it for Krishna, who stole it endlessly, and therein lies the secret of Krishna’s avatara, Sudha Sesshayyan said in a discourse.

The Bhagavatham tells us of an episode where a woman, after catching Him red-handed, asked Krishna why He was raiding butter. “Even a monkey will not touch this butter,” Krishna replied disdainfully, beckoning some monkeys loitering on trees. They smelt the butter and ran away.

Krishna’s mischief with butter never ceased. Yashodha ties Him to a pillar so that He couldn’t steal butter. He is scolded, repeatedly. And yet, His focus is always on butter and on the cattle. At the age of seven, Krishna pesters Nandagopal to let Him herd the cows.

What is the significance of this concern for cattle, and Krishna’s penchant for butter? “He is hidden, like ghee in milk,” Saivite saint Tirunavukkararasar says. It’s a symbolic allusion in which milk is likened to our minds, where the ultimate truth lies, mingled with the materialistic yearnings. To extract ghee, one must make butter by constant churning. Similarly, we have to extract the ultimate truth.

By constantly turning our attention to butter, Krishna shows us that in order to attain Him, we have to constantly experience His life events. Like the cows He herded in Brindavan, Krishna guides us through our lives. One should aspire to be guided by Him.

