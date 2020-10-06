Purpose of incarnations

An Acharya should not only have jnana, but must also follow Sastraic rules. Jnana is just one of the primary qualities an Acharya must have. In addition, he must also have anushtana. Lord Narayana came to the earth assuming various avataras because He wanted to show us how life should be lived, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse.

He had already given us the Sastras to guide us. But this was not enough, because we sometimes resent advice, and often ignore it. Our attention wanders the moment someone starts telling us about the higher things in life. In this respect, adults are no different from children. But there is one way to engage the attention of children, and that is by telling them stories. And at the end of a story, we can give them a message, which they will remember because they will associate it with the story. That is how the Panchatantra stories came into existence. It is believed that they were written by Vishnu Sharma. Called upon to instruct a king’s sons, he taught them using stories, each with a message at the end. And the messages are not forgotten because of the stories that precede them.

The Lord gave us messages , but we did not learn from them. So, He decided to take avataras. His avataras, filled with incidents illuminating dharma, help us understand the important tenets of the Sastras better. To understand the Vedas better, we need to study the Itihasas and Puranas, which are records of the Lord’s deeds. The Lord’s dasavataras are well known, although He took more than ten avataras. Even among the ten, only the Rama and Krishna avataras are considered poorna avataras, because in both cases the Lord was born after having been in the womb of mortal women. He lived on the earth for many years during these two avataras.