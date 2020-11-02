Purpose of avataras

02 November 2020 22:36 IST

Lord Narayana’s avataras are a matter of wonder. The Supreme One can achieve anything He wants, just through His thoughts. His weapons too are ready to obey His instructions, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse.

In an episode in the Ramayana, we see How powerful even an arrow picked up by the Lord was. Rama had to cross the ocean to get to Lanka. Rama paid His respects to the ocean, but the king of the ocean did not appear before Him. Angered, Rama shot arrows into the ocean. Samudra raja then appeared before Him, and paid his respects to the Lord. Rama who always protected anyone who surrendered to Him, decided not to harm Samudra raja. Samudra raja pointed to a mountain and said, “My enemies are there. Destroy them.” The Lord directed an arrow towards the mountain. The place which was many thousands of miles away, was easily reached by His arrow. Kooratazhvan asks why He did not use this arrow to kill Ravana. The answer is that He did not want to kill Ravana, for He hoped to reform Ravana and save Him. In the Krishna avatara, He killed all those sent by Kamsa to kill Him. He did not kill Kamsa right away, for He hoped that if Kamsa became aware of His power, He would give up his evil intentions.

In his Gita Bhashya, Ramanujacharya says the purpose of His avataras was not to kill the wicked, but to be with devotees. This was possible only if He came to the earth. Suppose there is a rich man, whose business keeps him away from home for most of the year. One day he asks his family if there is anything they want, and they say that they want to be with him, to talk to him, to shower their affection on him. Likewise, the Lord may do any number of things for His devotees, but can anything equal their joy when He is with them?

