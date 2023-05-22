Purity of mind

May 22, 2023 02:20 am | Updated 02:20 am IST

In Tamil, the pyre is called ‘sidhai’ and the thought from our mind is called ‘sindhai’. It is often asked which of the two is dangerous — sidhai or sindhai? While sidhai is not sentient, sindhai is considered dreadful because it lives. If we develop bad thoughts out of animosity and jealousy, they lead us to our downfall. The scriptures say we need to have clarity in our thoughts to be good. The guidelines of the Ithihasas and Puranas are to be lit as lamps (deepa) in our heart to dispel evil thoughts. If we push back our sensual pleasures and bring our knowledge to the fore, we can improve.

Worship without anticipation of anything in return is called bhakti. We need to exercise patience in our devotion.

Sage Narada was travelling on Earth when he met two persons. One was a great learned scholar and the other a lay man. Both of them asked the sage when they would get moksha. Narada replied that he would go to heaven, enquire, and come back. After some time, Narada met the learned scholar and told that he had to take four more births. The scholar felt sorry and began wondering why he should do all the poojas. The sage met the lay man and, showing him a tamarind tree, told him that he would have to count the leaves of the tree and take as many births. The lay man was happy, leaping in joy, thinking God would take him one day. At once, a voice from the sky said the lay man would be liberated because of his faith (viswasam), Smt. Vasuki Manoharan said in a discourse.