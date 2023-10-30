Punishment and mercy  

October 30, 2023 04:56 am | Updated October 29, 2023 04:37 pm IST

The Neethi Sastra says a judge must be impartial, unbiased, and neutral in delivering the judgment. Since God is the supreme jury of the universe, He showers blessings for our good deeds and extends punishments for wrongdoings. This is called karma in the scriptures. The reason for punishing wrongdoers is to correct them and ensure they do not repeat their wrongdoing. How does granting punishment become mercy or compassion? Sri Ganesa Sharma said in a discourse that Sri Chandrasekarendra Swamigal, the great seer of the Kanchi Kamakoti Mutt, spoke of it in Chapter Three of his Deivathin Kural.

The Acharya said that when a person suffers, it is a litmus test of others based on whether they come forward to extend the best possible help. By doing so, such people not only help others but also wipe out their sins. The tendency to help should come voluntarily and spontaneously.

Saint poet Tiruvalluvar says friendship comes to the rescue of friends in distress like one’s own hands setting right the slipping dress (‘udukkai izhanthavan’). So karma acts as punishment for sufferers, and as mercy or compassion for those who step up to help.

All the 16 Vidhyas, four Vedas, six Sastras, and 18 Puranas consider the fundamental qualities of kindness, affection, mercy and compassion as great virtues. The child devotee Prahlada asked his fellow mates to exercise these virtuous qualities (‘thasmat sarveshu bhutheshu dhaya kurutha sowhardham’).

