Protection is assured

King Ambarisha possessed enormous wealth, but his attitude towards wealth was as if it was unreal, and akin to something seen in a dream. He had great bhakti towards the Supreme One and respect for His devotees. His mind he placed at the feet of Lord Krishna; he used his power of speech to sing Krishna’s praises; he used his hands to clean temples; he used his ears to hear His auspicious stories; he used his eyes to see the beauty of the idols of the Lord in temples. Tulsi leaves used in His worship, and food that was offered to Him delighted Ambarisha. He felt that his feet had the sole purpose of walking to temples. He performed yagas flawlessly under the guidance of learned sages like Asita, Vasistha and Gautama. His subjects were equally devoted to the Lord, and were not interested in svarga. Ambarisha gradually began to distance himself from worldly attachments, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi, in a discourse.

Pleased with Ambarisha’s devotion, the Lord gave him His disc, which protects His devotees. Ambarisha, would observe the Ekadasi fast, and break his fast on Dwadasi. One Dwadasi, as usual, he bathed in the Yamuna, and worshipped the Lord in the prescribed manner. Just then, sage Durvasa arrived. The sage went to bathe in the Yamuna, and Ambarisha waited for him. But the sage was delayed, and the proper time to break his fast was nearing. But the king could not eat before the sage had. So, he symbolically broke his fast by having some water. Angered, Durvasa caused a demon to emerge from his hair, and directed it against the king. But the Lord’s disc burnt down the demon, and began to chase Durvasa. Ultimately, Durvasa had to seek pardon from Ambarisha. The story shows the Lord comes to the protection of devotees, even if sages are opposed to them.