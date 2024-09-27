Protecting devotees, Rama’s way

Swami Vedanta Desikan says whoever supplicates to Rama with bhayam (fear over life’s vicissitudes), He always bestows abhayam (fearlessness) on the devotee. Offering divine benediction was one of Rama’s chief traits, when Vishnu chose to manifest as Rama in response to a plea to Him by the devas, who sought divine intervention against Ravana and his clan, said Damal S. Ramakrishnan in a discourse. We all pray to God to bless us with good children, whereas it is a role reversal for Him when He deicides to manifest on earth: He searches for suitable parents according to His qualities. Why did Rama choose to be born to Dasaratha? Dasaratha, the King of Ayodhya, decided to hold Aswamedha Yagam and Putrakameshti Yagam, labouring under the misconception that he had sinned and therefore rendered issueless.

Periavachan Pillai says that on the contrary, Dasaratha was such a punya janma that Vishnu chose to be born to his wives as Rama, Lakshmana, Bharata and Shatrugna. The Ashwamedha Yagam attracted not only all the devas and Brahma but also Mahavishnu who on arrival there, assured the devas that He would manifest on earth and directed them all to take the form of monkeys and await His presence in Kishkindha. Vishnu chose Dasaratha to be His earthly father as the latter was an embodiment of ideal qualities. He was a just ruler, paid heed to his council of ministers, treated his wives well and sought the counsel of saints and sages at every step. Significantly, Agni Bhagawan brings up the goblet of nectar, to be consumed by the king’s wives, in a golden vessel with a silver cap. Acharyas have explained the gold as signifying a devotee’s heart which is overflowing with prema bhakti for the Lord and the silver cap as the pristine arrival and presence of the Lord in the jivatma.

