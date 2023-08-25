HamberMenu
Prosper with Varalakshmi Vratham

August 25, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST

We often think getting rich is the answer to all troubles on earth, but wealth without health, wisdom and piety is pointless. Goddess Lakshmi, whom we propitiate for wealth, is also a fount of seven other traits that are necessary to lead a life of worth and free of sin and observance of Varalakshmi Vratham will help one realise the same, said Suchithra Balasubramanian in a discourse.

Muthuswami Dikshidhar’s composition Sri Varalakshmi Nama Sthubhyam Vasuorade reiterates the efficacy of Varalakshmi Vratham and brings home the importance of holistic prosperity. Lord Siva Himself discourses on the significance of this day to Parvati and says all those who observe Varalakshmi Vratham will prosper. Legend has it that Mahalakshmi Herself guided Charumati, a woman of sterling qualities, by appearing to her in a dream and disclosing to her the modalities of observing the fast. Charumati followed the instructions, prepared a kalasam, mounted goddess Lakshmi’s face on it, maintained a fast and invited other women and served them with humility and piety. Pleased, Mahalakshmi Herself reached Charumati’s house, blessed her and never left. Divinity resides wherever there is purity of heart, humility, kindness and faith. Shyamabala was a princess who possessed those qualities and upon her marriage to a prince in the neighbouring kingdom, her in-laws too prospered. On the other hand, her mother Suranchandrika became impoverished because she had disregarded the advise to follow the Varalakshmi Vratham.

One should never associate Lakshmi’s blessings with merely a pot of gold, since Her benediction includes wisdom, health, fearlessness, stoicism, kindness and other desirable qualities that are important to navigate the material world and progress towards spiritual wealth.

