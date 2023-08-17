Propitiating Parvati in Aadi

August 17, 2023 04:53 am | Updated 12:38 am IST

Aadi is the month of new beginnings and Goddess Parvati Herself began one during this period. Repenting Her playful deeds that caused harm, She was born in this world 108 times, and in each of them, She focused Her mind on Siva and prayed to Him fervently. Moved by Her devotion, Siva came down to earth to marry Her. Her penance and reward are celebrated as Teej, said Dr. Sudha Seshayyan in a discourse.

Teej, meaning three, is celebrated threefold, as Hariyali Teej, Gazari teej and Hartalika Teej. Hariyali, falling a day after Aadi Amavasya, is a day of celebration, similar to emotions felt by a farmer on seeing fresh, lush germination. On this day women are celebrated. In many households, they are made to relax in swings through the day and not permitted to do any housework. The outpouring of joy marks Siva’s marriage to Teej Mata (Parvati). He is moved by Her devotion and penance. Women narrate stories of the celestial wedding. The Gazari teej on the other hand is one of abstinence. Women observe virat, narrate stories of Parvati’s sufferings in the 108 janmas as She prayed for Siva to accept Her, forgiving Her faults, an aspect that devotees have connected with, over centuries. Hartalika Teej is again a day of fasting. Teej Mata, born as the daughter of Himavan, is all set to marry Siva, when sage Narada mischievously asks the king to betroth Her to someone else. Her friend kidnaps Parvati and hides Her in a forest and Siva appears the next day to wed Her. Parvati’s ordeal is a metaphor for a person’s struggle to reach God.

