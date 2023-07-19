Proper orientation

July 19, 2023 05:09 am | Updated 05:09 am IST

Thondaradippodi Azhvar, in his Thirumalai, sung in praise of Lord Ranganatha of Srirangam, says that worship of the Lord will liberate us. Explaining the verse, Periavachan Pillai says that even if a person has failed to control his indriyas, moksha is assured to him, if he worships the Lord. It is said that Thirumalai was inspired by the Sanskrit work Vishnu Dharma. Vishnu Dharma points out that man’s desires are endless and continue to trouble him in birth after birth, elaborated V.S. Karunakarachariar, in a discourse. When we cannot control our desires, how can we attain moksha? The answer is that a recitation of His names will still save us, despite our inability to conquer our desires. We have a natural tendency to use our senses to enjoy things around us, to chase after perishable things. We must channel our desires towards the right path. If a man is able to turn his thoughts towards enjoyment of the Lord’s divine form and His divine qualities, then the problem posed by desires is automatically solved.

Take the case of Pillai Urangavilli Dasar. He was so enamoured of his wife’s beautiful eyes, that he spent all his time admiring them. Ramanujacharya pointed to him the beauty of Lord Ranganatha’s eyes. Nothing can equal the beauty of His lotus eyes, and once Pillai Urangavilli Dasar saw Ranganatha’s eyes, he moved his adoration from his wife’s eyes to the Lord’s eyes. Dasar’s orientation and attitude changed in an instant. Instead of being an admirer of mortal eyes, he became the admirer of the Supreme One’s eyes. The Lord’s archa forms are all around us in temples. There will be no dearth of enjoyment, if we choose to enjoy His beauty. It is only a matter of questioning our priorities and turning in the right direction.