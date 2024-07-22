Rama explains to Bharata why Kaikeyi is not wrong to have asked for Bharata’s coronation. Many years ago, Dasaratha saw Kaikeyi and wanted to marry her. He requested her father, King Asvapathi, for the hand of his daughter in marriage. Asvapathi was himself a great king. He was a Brahma jnani. There are references to Asvapathi in the Vedas, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar in a discourse. Asvapathi was reluctant to give his daughter in marriage to Dasaratha, because Dasaratha was already married. Since Kausalya was Dasaratha’s first wife, she was the chief queen, and Kaikeyi would, therefore, not even be the chief queen. So, he asked Dasaratha to promise that a son born to Kaikeyi would be made Dasaratha’s successor. At that time, Dasaratha had no sons. The sacrifice for children, the appearance of the divine porridge, Dasaratha’s queens conceiving because of the porridge — all these were future events. Dasaratha could not have anticipated all this. So, he promised Asvapathi that if Kaikeyi had a son, then that son would become king of Ayodhya.

In addition, Dasaratha had given Kaikeyi two boons after the battle between devas and asuras. If Rama becomes the king, then that would be a violation of Dasaratha’s promise to Asvapathi and to Kaikeyi. So, despite Bharata’s efforts to persuade Rama, the latter refuses to return to Ayodhya. Kaikeyi’s insistence that Dasaratha should honour his promises is not wrong, says Rama. Rama is firm in His resolve that He will do nothing to bring disrepute to His father.