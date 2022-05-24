Problems and solutions 

The story of Vena, described in the Bhagavata Purana, is less popular and not as inspiring as those of Dhruva or Prahlada. Yet it is important as it reveals many psychological insights into the ways and means by which people try to confront many of life’s problems, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse. Though Vena was born as a gift from the yagna performed by king Anga and his wife, he grew up to be unrighteous. The king was sad that he could not correct his son even after various punishments.

Soon he came to the conclusion that it would have been better to have remained childless than have a son of this type since in comparison, a childless parent could be considered more fortunate. For, he would not have to face the prospect of unbearable sorrow that an unworthy son can give a parent as in his case. A son of wicked ways would be a perennial source of sorrow to a parent. He also thought that in one respect having a bad son rather than someone who is good and virtuous can be truly advantageous to a parent. The reason he felt so was because the unbearable miseries caused by the bad son would very likely inspire one with vairagya and viveka towards worldly life.

He decided to renounce family life that has its quota of troubles. So he departed from the palace and though the people searched for him, he was not to be found anywhere. The sages then decided that since the kingdom needed a king, Vena being the heir should be crowned king. But Vena proved to be most unrighteous in all aspects. Eventually Vena’s evil ways brought about his end even as the rishis overtly displayed their disapproval of Vena. But by God’s Sankalpa, the righteous Prithu was born by churning the body of the dead Vena.