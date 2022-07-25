Primordial Sakthi

Abirami Bhattar, who wrote Abirami Andadi, praised Goddess Sakthi as the force behind Brahma’s action of creating. Sakthi tattva is primordial, said M.A. Manickavelu in a discourse. The Goddess is the One worshippers are first introduced to, when they worship Her in the forms of Mahamayi, for example. She is the Universal Mother.

Sakthi tattva leads to Sadasiva tattva. Bhattar mentions the Goddess as the younger sister of Mukundan, that is Vishnu. Bhattar lauds Her as “Maathaval.” This means She is a tapasvini. Parvathi performed penance to wed Lord Siva. Given Her greatness, what is the need to worship any other deity, asks Bhattar. Both asuras and devas worship Her. The devas are able to retain their positions in the celestial world, only because of Her mercy.

When demons like Chanda, Munda, Mahishasura etc gave trouble to the devas, She destroyed them. Lord Siva is the foremost among those who meditate on Her. She is always the focus of Siva’s thoughts, says Bhattar. It is because of this that He has become a Paramananda, according to Bhattar. The indestructible Siva is ever joyous, because He meditates on Sakthi. It is no surprise that Lord Siva or the devas or those in high positions are able to approach Her. Her greatness lies in the fact that ordinary mortals are able to approach Her. Does She not give us darshan in innumerable temples, where we can worship Her to our heart’s content? This quality of Hers stands out.

A goat has to adjust the posture of its neck when it eats grass. But this is not obvious, because the goat is short in stature. But when a giraffe bends to eat the grass, the way it curves its neck is obvious. Likewise, when the Goddess accepts our offerings, and comes down to us to bless us, Her simplicity fills us with awe.