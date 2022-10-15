Present in the heart

Many are the Siva temples praised by the sixty-three Nayanmars and other Saivite saints. But there is none which is as important to devotees of Lord Siva as the temple in Chidambaram. There are many unique aspects of the Chidambaram temple, which we need to pay attention to, said T. Rajarathinam in a discourse. The temple covers a vast area of several acres. It has five sabhas — Cit sabha, Kanaka sabha, Deva sabha, Raja sabha and Nritta sabha. Each of these is symbolic of a sacred text. Since Lord Nataraja heads all five sabhas, He is called Sabha Nayaka.

Pamban Swamigal wrote a work called Tagaralaya Rahasyam, when he visited the Chidambaram temple. In this work, he explains why Chidambaram is called Tagaralaya. Tagara means something that is very small. Alaya means temple. The Lord resides inside the heart of every human being. He resides in the tiny space, which the human heart affords. The human heart, therefore, is His small temple. He is in the sukshma form inside the human heart. Chidambaram literally means sky of jnana. In this sky of jnana, that is in the Chidambaram temple, Siva is present as the embodiment of jnana. Again His presence here as jnana svarupa is sukshma. This Tagaralaya, namely the Chidambaram temple, is one which we can visit and worship. The other Tagaralaya, namely the heart, also houses Him in subtle form. It is a blessing that the One whose Consort is Goddess Sakthi, the Universal Mother, resides in every person. Human beings are alive, only because Lord Siva dances inside their hearts. Indicating His presence in our hearts, Pattinathar said he had wasted his time looking for Siva everywhere, when He was residing in his heart. Significantly, the vimana of the Chidambaram temple is representative of the human heart.