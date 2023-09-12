Premai, the root of dharma 

September 12, 2023 05:29 am | Updated September 11, 2023 07:28 pm IST

God has endowed unique attributes to all of His creations. Upholding that uniqueness is called dharma, and it conquers the world (dharmena jayathi loka:). Sri Krishna Premi Swamigal said in a discourse that water gives coolness, fire emanates heat, mother earth shoulders all things with patience and the sea has an unfathomable depth. Similarly, human beings have some dharmas to follow, one of which is to express love and affection (premai). A duty is cast upon us to render service with warmth. A person sans adoration is said to be equal to an animal (dharmena heena: pasubhi: samaana:). It is common to see the endearment between spouses, parents and children, siblings, rulers and citizens and between friends, which interlinks the world.

A person may commit mistakes if he is without tender-heartedness. Damsel Menaka deserted her daughter Sakunthala. The most dreadful Hiranyakasipu gave all sorts of troubles to his son Prahladha. Ravana had to forsake his pious brother Vibhishana. King Nala deserted his wife Damayanthi.

Saint Meerabai says, “If we have love and affection in our hearts, God will reside in us”. It is premai that establishes the connection between people and God. In times of misery, Sita followed Sri Rama, Bharatha pleaded with Rama to accept the kingdom, Pandavas maintained unity even during testing times, and Hanuman and Sugreeva’s efforts for Rama’s sake were highly laudable. All these had taken place out of absolute admiration.

