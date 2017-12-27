Prayers for His sake

Selflessness is the essence of virtuous living and the lives of the Nayanmars prove without doubt that absolute devotion to Siva is the sure way to salvation, said Swami Budhidananda in a discourse.

A devotee comes closer to God when he selflessly offers the lotus of his heart to Him most willingly and unconditionally, says Adi Sankara in Sivanandalahari. A Naminandhi Adigal Nayanar is upset that he is unable to light lamps in the temple. The motive for his desire is simply that God’s dwelling place should be well lit. Such is his sincerity that God grants him this wish and he is able to light lamps with water when he does not have ghee.

In the case of Kungkiliya Kalaya Nayanar, worship of Siva takes the form of burning incense in the shrine of the Lord. This he does with dedication and commitment. He maintains high regard for Sivan Adiyars and extends hospitality to one and all. God wishes to test his sincerity and causes a fall in his fortunes. But the Adiyar remains staunch in his service to God and to the Adiyars. His vast wealth dwindles and though hunger becomes a reality in his household, he is more saddened that he is not able to offer incense to God.

Karaikal Ammaiyar’s devotion is unique and her prayer to the Lord is for liberation from the cycle of birth; but if she is destined to continue in samsara, she prays for a life in which she will never forget God. The true import of bhakti is lost when God is sought for purposes other than attaining Him. Going to temples, lighting lamps, offering flowers, incense, prayers, etc, are certainly acts of worship that should become an expression of love for God for His sake and not done for personal gains and favours. Sincerity, more than ostentation, is the watchword in worship.