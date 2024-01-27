GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prayer through anjali

January 27, 2024 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST

God has bestowed this physical body to us with all faculties to pray and worship Him. We must chant His name, prostrate and pray with our hands folded. Nammazhwar says we must join hands and worship but sometimes fail to do so because of our ill-fate (Irukai koopu endral koopadha pazh vidhi).

Akkarakkani Srinidhi Swamy said in a discourse that anjali refers to joining hands in worship (Anjali parama mudraam). In the term anjali, the first letter A refers to the supreme being (Akarartho Vishnu:). Saint Thiruvalluvar says A is the beginning of all alphabets, and God is the origin of the universe (Agara mudhala ezhuthellam).

Am jalayathi ithi anjali — God is like rock-solid ice. He is to be melted. Our prayers with anjali will melt Him. He will come running down towards us like the flowing water.

People think of doing different activities, but everything will happen only according to His resolve. King Dasaratha decided to incarnate Sri Rama. Kaikeyi wanted her son Bharatha to be on the throne. But neither Rama nor Bharatha sat on the royal seat. Rama’s sandals decorated it.

Sri Vedantha Desika says that stretching our hands and legs is only due to his command (Durvignanam swahrudayamaho daivam atra pramanam). He only can make us express our anjali and we have to pray and pay our obeisance to Him for the same.

