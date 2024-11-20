 />
Pray to Annapoorni for nourishment

Published - November 20, 2024 05:11 am IST

The legend of Annapoorni is fabled and well known as the mother of bounty, providing food to all those who need it without any shortages. Her name has Poorna – completeness – in it, signifying a lesser appreciated aspect that she nourishes not just the body but also is a source of gnana (wisdom), said P. Swaminathan in a discourse.

Annapoorni sthalams are established in temples all over the country but the foremost amongst them is the Annapoorni in Kasi. Here, the deity is seen holding grains in her one hand and a ladle in the other, symbolising her status as a nourisher. The Annapoorni deity in Kasi is on a par with Kasi Viswanatha for many reasons. Foremost, it is here that Lord Siva received ‘dosha parihar’ from the goddess, for removing the fifth head of Brahma. Siva had to remove the fifth head, which had become a repository of ego. However, despite the act being for a good cause, there was a sin attached to it. Siva’s hand underwent purification from that act, when he received bhiksha from Annapoorni. It is also here that Shree Annapoorni descended on earth and relieved the people of Kasi from the severe famine they were reeling under.

The immense power of the deity is captured in Adi Sankara’s Sree Annapoorna Stotram, wherein he beseeches the goddess to nourish him not only with food for the body but also grant him gnana and mental strength. “Oh the giver of nutrient food, Oh the one who is always complete and perfect, Oh Parvati devi, give me as alms wisdom and mental strength so that I am never deficient in these… Oh Parvati Annapoorna, always full of benevolence, grant us alms for the sake of securing knowledge and detachment,” he says.

Those who chant Sree Annapoorna Stotram every day will not be deficient in any form of nourishment.

