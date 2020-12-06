Pravrtti and nivrtti

In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna talks about daivim sampath and asurim sampath. Those with asurim sampath violate the rules laid down by Him and are interested only in objects of pleasure. They do not seek atma jnana. Those with daivim sampath have good qualities. But possession of daivim sampath does not guarantee moksha. Because they have the right qualities, those with daivim sampath will follow the correct path, and this will eventually lead them to moksha, Valayapet Ramachariar said in a discourse.

The Lord says those with asurim sampath, that is those with a demonic nature, do not know pravrtti or nivrtti. Pravrtti means doing dharmic acts with desires to get fruits through the actions. Nivrtti refers to not being attached to the fruits of one’s actions. Brahma taught pravrtti dharma and the Lord taught nivrtti dharma. A person who seeks moksha knows both pravrtti dharma and nivrtti dharma, but he follows nivrtti dharma. Those with an asuric nature do not have external or internal cleanliness. They do not perform prescribed rites. They are not honest. Sometimes the truth may harm people. In such cases, we should only say what will be beneficial to others and not hurt them. But those with an asuric nature do not follow this rule. They do not see the world as being supported by Brahman. He is the One who is responsible for protection of the world and its dissolution. But they see all life as emanating from the union of male and female. They do not accept Brahman as the foundation of the universe. Nor do they accept that Brahman pervades the universe. They see kama as the foundation. They do not accept the idea that there is a Brahman. They are selfish and cause harm to those who are close to them. They bring about the destruction of the world.