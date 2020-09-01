Pravritti and Nivritti

01 September 2020 05:12 IST

Scriptures define two fundamental spiritual paths, the Pravritti marga or the way of the world for householders, and the path of renunciation and devotion for realised souls. Both paths are meant to lead to the final goal of salvation. This concept is symbolically conveyed in the Bhagavata Purana when the process of creation is described in detail, pointed out Sri Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse.

The first stage of creation is known as primary creation when the Divine Will stirs Prakriti into action and the fundamental categories become manifest in conjunction with the forces of Time, Kala, Karma and Swabhava, Nature. Then Brahma is ordained by the Supreme Lord to continue the rest of creation. Brahma first creates the five modifications of evil. These are Tamas, not being aware of one’s own nature, Moha, association with the sense of I and Mine, Maha-moha, desire for enjoyment, Tamisra, anger when enjoyment is thwarted, Andhatamisra, total loss of oneself in worldly enjoyments. Brahma feels dissatisfied at having brought forth these sinful creations. Then he creates the group of four sages known as the Kumaras, and commands them to multiply the species.

These mind-born sons of Brahma, the sages Sanaka, Sananda, Sanatana and Sanatkumara are realised souls at birth and hence are not able to obey Brahma’s orders to beget progeny. Being naturally inclined towards renunciation, they take to ascetic life or the path of Nivritti. Then Brahma creates sages such as Marichi, Atri, Angiras, Vasishta, and others who exemplify the Pravritti marga, that is, they act in accordance with Brahma’s wishes to propagate the human race. They show the importance of the four Purusharthas, dharma, artha, kama and moksha.

