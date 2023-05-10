Prapatti the best means

May 10, 2023 04:15 am | Updated May 09, 2023 06:15 pm IST

What is the connection between karmas and prapatti (total surrender) to the Supreme One? Once a person surrenders at the lotus feet of Lord Narayana, his sanchita karma gets wiped out, said Valayapet Ramachariar, in a discourse. Sanchita karma is the accumulation of karmas over many births. Prarabdha karmas are those karmas which have started giving us results. The karmas which we did before prapatti are called Purvaka, and those done after prapatti are called Uttaraka. In Uttaraka, we have two categories — those which we do knowingly, and those which we do unknowingly. So, suppose we knowingly do something wrong, after prapatti, the Lord gives us small punishments for our deeds. If we do something unknowingly after prapatti, these karmas get wiped out and we do not have to face the consequences. A person does prapatti in order to attain moksha. Suppose his karmas should result in two more janmas, those two janmas get cancelled, once he resorts to prapatti. Thus, surrender is the ultimate means of attaining an exit from the samsaric cycle.

What about bhakti? Does it not yield the same outcome as prapatti? It does help us attain liberation, but it is not so simple as in the case of prapatti. In the case of prapatti, any leftover prarabdha karmas, after prapatti, become karmas for which we do not have to pay. But in the case of bhakti, we must fully experience the consequences of prarabdha karmas.

Take the case of Sabari. She must have resorted to bhakti in some previous janma, and hence was born as a devotee of the Lord. But prarabdha karma had brought her this birth. She had not attained liberation due to her bhakti in the previous birth. That is why prapatti is the best way to attain the Lord’s feet, because prapatti ends births completely.