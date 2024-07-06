GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Praising the Lord’s qualities

Published - July 06, 2024 05:05 am IST

The term stotra refers to praising one’s good qualities. God is called Stotra Priya — who can be easily pleased with praise and prayer. The grandsire Bhishma’s praise of God is called Bhishma Sthuthi. Sri Bhishma refers to Him as Sthavya Sthava Priya stotram in Sri Vishnu Sahasra Nama. Similarly, Dhruva Sthuthi, Kunti Sthuthi, Utharai Sthuthi and Prahladha Sthuthi praise Him. Azhwars, Nayanmars and Acharyas have all sung in praise of Him. Vedas praise Him through various sukthas such as Purusha Suktham. He possesses infinite good qualities (Bahavo Nrupa Kalyana gunaa:)

Sri Kesava Vajapeyar Swamy said in a discourse that Lord Krishna Himself says to Arjuna that His qualities cannot be fully described. Still, only prominent ones can be narrated as His opulence is limitless —Hantha te Kathayishyami — chapter X, sloka 19.

We should maintain our status of ever remembering God as an unfortunate situation may arise for us at any time, and we may forget Him. The gatekeepers of Sri Vaikunta (dwara palakas), who were very close to God, were censured out of a curse to be born as demons. Born as Hiranya Kasipu, he was in search of God (forgetting Him) and asked his son Prahladha where God was.

Lord Nrusimha cooled down from his ferociousness on seeing His devotee Prahladha. The Lord told Prahladha that it was His duty to protect him. Prahladha praised the Lord in about 40 slokas, titled Parhladha Sthuthi, described in Srimad Bhagavatha’s seventh skandha (canto), Chapter IX.

