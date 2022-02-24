Praising Lord Narayana

Alavandar’s Stotra Ratna records his praises of Lord Narayana. The moment Alavandar says he is going to praise the Lord, the latter reveals all His qualities to Alavandar. That is the Lord’s nature. If we take just one step towards Him, He takes many steps towards us, elaborated Valayapet Ramachariar, in a discourse.

Nammazhvar makes this clear in a verse praising the deity of Thrikattukarai, in Kerala. That is what happens in the case of Alavandar. The moment Alavandar decides to praise the Lord, at once the Lord shows all His greatness to Alavandar. To be able to see the Lord’s Cosmic form, Arjuna was provided with divine eyesight. Otherwise, he would not have been able to see the Lord’s Visvarupa. Valmiki is blessed by Brahma, and therefore is able to see all the events that took place in Rama’s life, including the words He spoke, His sorrow upon separation from Sita, His kindness towards those who surrendered to Him, His valour on the battlefield, His adherence to truth etc. If one has to write a biography of a person, one needs to know all the details about him. And if one were to praise the Lord, how can one do so, when His auspicious qualities are beyond count?

Although Alavandar is initially filled with a natural hesitation about his ability to describe the indescribable God, he eventually praises Him, but with humility. Vedanta Desika, in his Rahasya Traya Sara, says that we should not shy away from the Lord fearing His Paratva and thinking of our own shortcomings. If we do, then our learning is of no use. The Gopikas, who were not scholars, must be considered superior to a person who fears the Lord’s Supremacy. The Gopikas had great love for Krishna, and knew nothing about His supremacy. But their love of the Lord is applauded by everyone.