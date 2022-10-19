Praising Him

Alavandar’s Stotra Ratna is a praise of Lord Narayana, which also sets forth the tenets of Visishtadvaita. Alavandar, having made up his mind to praise the Lord, is left with the feeling that he cannot do what he wants to do. Brahma and the Vedas themselves have been unable to comprehend His greatness. How then can he comprehend it enough to praise Him? But then it dawns on Alavandar that whatever little he is capable of, he must do. If the Vedas cannot fathom His supremacy fully, obviously, no one can. And yet that must not keep us from singing His praise. Alavandar’s sentiments remind us of a verse in Vedanta Desika’s Devanayaka Panchasat, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse.

Cows grazing on the banks of the Milky Ocean, drink the waters of the ocean. Will their calves eat grass, when there is plentiful milk available in the ocean nearby? Their mothers feed on this milk, and the calves suck milk from the udders of their mothers. Will such calves feed on grass? The cows may be able to drink a lot of milk, whereas the calves may be able to take only a few sips. Desika says that just as the calves take a few sips, while the older cows drink large volumes of the milk, so also, while the Upanishads may praise Him to a greater extent, surely Desika can praise Him according to his ability. Everything else is as insignificant to Desika as a blade of grass.

Even Kaliya, the snake, subdued and controlled by Lord Krishna, is anxious to praise Krishna. But the snake knows not how to do this. Kooratazhvan said that he wished he could have been Kaliya’s hood. Had he been Kaliya’s hood, then he would have had the good fortune of touching Krishna’s feet. The snake Kaliya asks Krishna for His blessings, so that he can praise Him.