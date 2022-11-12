Prahlada’s devotion

The Almighty has given us both good and bad in this world. It is up to us choosing the good ones and leaving the other. With our little knowledge we can’t decide by ourselves between the two. But then who will help us? Guru is the one who makes us know the unknown things. A guru is that person who tells us good things, undertakes good deeds, follows himself good practices and preaches to others. For all of us the first guru is our Mother. Prahlada learned good things even while he was in the womb of his mother. At a very young age he started chanting the name of Lord Narayana realising that God alone is the Supreme most.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surrendering unto the feet of God and chanting His names will please Him and He will shower His blessings upon us. Instances are not wanting in scriptures.

Prahlada, Narada, Vashishta, Parasara, Pundarika, Vyasa, Ambarisha, Bhishma have all won God through their good deeds. On the other, Hiranya, Hiranyaksha, Kumbhakarna, Ravana, Sisupala, Dantavaktra, Chanura, Mushtika were all defeated by the God because of their evil acts. Prahlada and his father Hiranya Kasipu were at the height of the two extremes. Prahlada was insistent to chant the name of God and his father was adamant to utter his name. The poor and ignorant Hiranya Kasipu had chosen Lord Brahma and he was undergoing great penance on the God of creation not realising that Brahma is created by Lord Narayana.

Prahlada was subjected to untold punishments at the hands of his father. Not able to tolerate the atrocities on His devotee anymore, Lord Narayana instantly appeared from a pillar in the form of a lion-faced human body called as Narasimha. Placing Hiranya Kasipu on His lap He pierced the demon through His nails. The bee-like Hiranya Kasipu tried to suck the honey of Lotus-like God but got trapped in it, said Trichy Sri Kalyanaraman in a discourse.