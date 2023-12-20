GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Powerful Vishnu Sahasranamam

December 20, 2023 05:18 am | Updated 05:18 am IST

The thousand names of the Lord, narrated by Bhishma in the war of Kurukshetra, and known as the Vishnu Sahasranamam to all, is unique. There is no end to its efficacy. There is not a single undesirable characteristic in Him, rather He is the epitome of all that is right and just. Chanting Vishnu Sahasranamam and singing His praise is the only way to attain everything, His Holiness Srirangam Srimad Andavan (Srimushnam) Srivaraha Mahadesikan said in a discourse.

One should know what is desirable conduct. When Draupadi was dishonoured in Duryodhana’s court, she reposed faith in His name and chanted ‘Govinda’, securing immediate benefit and succour. Vishnu Sahasranamam is one of the most nuanced renderings, with subtle, deep, and highly philosophical interpretations. In its literal form, it dovetails bhakti marg with mukhti marg.

It is human nature to become accustomed to certain comforts and experience difficulty when those comforts are gone, even if for a short while. The average person seeks to lead a fearless life but endowed with wealth. The ultimate blessing lies in chanting Vishnu Sahasranamam.

“Paramam yo Mahateja Paramam yo Mahattapa paramam yo maahad brahma par manya parayanam” says Bhishma. “That which is the greatest light, that which is the greatest penance, that which is the greatest brahmam, is the greatest shelter that I know” — the prayer is so powerful that it can be chanted even when one is unwell, since Vishnu namam is the ultimate medicine. Chanting the lines, “Sri Rama Rama rameti rame rame manorame; Sahasranama tat tulyam ramanama varanane” is also highly recommended. The best dharma in life is to chant Vishnu Sahasranamam and serve others, in His name.

