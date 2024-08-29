GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Power of Vishnu Sahasranama

Published - August 29, 2024 04:52 am IST

Reciting or listening to Sri Vishnu Sahasranama, composed by grandsire Bhishma, is a delight for our ears. It praises Lord Vishnu and His great qualities. Even if people cannot chant completely, chanting the verse ”Sri Rama Rama Ramethi“ is considered equal to chanting all His thousand names.

Sri Dushyant Sridhar said in a discourse that Sri Andal says about His thousand names, “Namam Ayiram Etha Nindra Narayana“. Thirumangai Azhwar also praises as “perayiram udayan.” In ancient days, Ayurveda physicians would prescribe medicines and advise patients to chant Sahasranama for cure. It is the panacea to most ailments; besides yielding good mental and physical health, chanting Vishnu Sahasranama ensures peacefulness.

Sri Parasara Bhattar wrote a commentary (Bhashya) on Sri Vishnu Sahasranama, and Acharya quoted six reasons for its glory. The epic Mahabharatha is extensive, containing 1,25,000 verses, and it is difficult to read and understand all of them. Vishnu Sahasranama is considered the essence of the Mahabharatha (Mahabharatha Saaratvat). Various saints and sages have experienced divine bliss by reciting it. Sage Veda Vyasa, who had classified all the Vedas, had edited Sri Vishnu Sahasranama. Lord Krishna admired Bhishma as a great jnani, and that eminent scholar sang in praise of the Lord. Any one can listen or recite. All the essential doctrines of the Bhagavad Gita are found in Sahasranama.

People can derive His benign blessings by chanting every day.

