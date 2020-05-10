Power of mantras

We can take small steps towards achieving control over our senses and mind, and such control is necessary before we can approach an Acharya for mantropadesa. Once we start practising, gradually self-control comes easily to us, over a period of time. And then we will be able to focus our thoughts on deities we have worshipped in temples. The image comes before our eyes, when we begin to meditate. And once we begin to visualise the Lord, our control over our senses gets firmer, and we become ready to be the recipients of mantropadesa from our Acharya.

There are many mantras, each yielding different results. Narayana mantra, also known as Ashtakshara mantra, can give us everything, said Velukkudi Krishnan, in a discourse. That is why Thirumangai Azhvar said this mantra can give us status, wealth; furthermore, it gets rid of sorrow; it assures moksha; it does more good than even a mother does. Thirumangai Azhvar was blessed to be initiated into the Narayana mantra, by the Lord Himself. There are other mantras besides the Narayana mantra, each giving a specific result. Recitation of Rama mantra gives one progeny; recitation of Gopala mantra gives one wealth; Varaha mantra confers strength; Nrisimha mantra gets rid of fear.

For Sri Vaishnavas Ashtakshara mantra and dhvaya mantra are important. Ashtakshara is also called moola mantra or Tirumantra. A Sri Vaishnava must also learn the charama sloka. Moola mantra, dhvaya and charama sloka must be learnt only from an Acharya. The dhvaya is called mantra Ratnam — the gem among all mantras. Ashtakshara mantra was given by Lord Narayana Himself. Charama sloka was given by Lord Krishna to Arjuna. It is found in the Bhagavad Gita. Gayatri mantra has twenty-four aksharas.