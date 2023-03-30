Power of listening to Ramayana

March 30, 2023 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST

The Ramayana is the most powerful sacred literature in Sanathana Dharma. It is said that the sanctity is derived from the fact that the Ramayana embodies the Vedas as well as the Gayatri Mantra, the most powerful chant. When he rendered the Ramayana, Valmiki took the first syllable of the four Vedas: Ra from Rig, Ma from Sama Veda, Ya from Yajjur and Na from Adharvana Veda and named the work as Ramayana, said Dhamal S Ramakrishnan in a discourse.

Mathru Devo Bhava: there is no greater God than one’s mother. Likewise Gayatri Mantra, with its 24 words is the mother of all mantras. Thus, anyone reading or listening to the Ramayana will reap the spiritual benefit of both listening/ reciting the Vedas and Gayatri mantra. Lord Narayana who came down to earth as Rama to both inculcate values and show by example the way to follow them, Himself listened to the rendering of Ramayana. Why did He listen to Ramayana rendered by His sons Luv and Khush. Why were the boys born and raised in a forest? Vedanta Desika says that Sita and Valmiki were both born out of bhoomi (Sita was found as a baby by Janaka) while Valmiki was ‘born’ out of an anthill, and as such they were siblings and it was only natural that Sita should have Her confinement in the family abode. When Rama listens to the twins rendering, He says it is not My story, but that of Sita’s, her high nature. “Listening to this has given Me immense peace of mind,” He says.

Likewise, Sita hears a portion of the Ramayana and gains her mental fortitude. At Ashoka Vana, when she is troubled by Ravana to succumb to him as Rama had forsaken Her, she is dejected and contemplates taking her life. Hanuman, sitting on a branch above, then recites the Ramayana from the time of Her abduction. Sita too finds peace of mind. Hanuman brings peace of mind to Bharata also, after the war. When the stipulated 14 years are over, Bharata, who agreed to be incharge of Rama’s kingdom for that time frame, prepares to end his life. Hanuman arrives in time to update him. Later, Hanuman tells Rama that he prefers to stay on earth till eternity and listen with joyous tears to the rendering of the Ramayana, seated in the first row.