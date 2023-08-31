Power of Gayatri Mantra

August 31, 2023 04:06 am | Updated 12:10 am IST

The most powerful mantra in the world is the Gayatri mantra. We often hear our acharyas say, Gayantam trayate yasmatu Gayatri tyabhidhiyate. It is a very simple phrase with the most profound meaning: whoever recites Gayatri mantra will be able to realise God fully. Reciting Gayatri helps one to meditate deeply on the splendorous image of Bhagawan, resulting in an overflow of love for God and an outpouring of devotion. This will also guide us in taking the path of righteousness and lead a virtuous life, said Thirukudandhai Dr. Venkatesh in a discourse.

The Gayatri mantra is an extant one, brought to the forefront by sage Viswamitra and he is considered the seer of this mantra. It is ordained that one should practice sandhyavandhanam three times a day, and chant the Gayatri 1,008 times. If that is not possible, one should recite it at least 108 times. Reciting it 10 times, as an exemption, is permitted only in extreme cases. Gayatri mantra is also a protective shield. Why do our elders say, Gayatrichantasam matha? For the simple reason that she is the mother of all mantras. As a mother, she cannot bear it if her child is hungry. This is the reason for holding the kumara bhojanam before initiating a new child into Upanayanam. This is also a mantra which can be chanted at any time of the day and night.

Every year, the day after the Upaakarma is observed as a day for chanting the Gayathri Mantra. On that day, one should take a samidh, chant the mantra and submit it in holy fire. The resultant inner peace and tranquillity is unparalleled.

