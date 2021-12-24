Power of faith

24 December 2021 20:22 IST

There is much to learn from the lives of Tirunavukkarasar and his sister Tilakavathiyar. They have shown that faith in God paves the way for God to intervene in the lives of the devout and that every challenge is an opportunity to move closer to God realisation, pointed out Sivathiru Pa Peraathu Selvan in a discourse. God’s grace is the surest guidance to each one to mould one’s thought, word and deed in the right path.

Both of them are affected with deep grief at a very early stage when they lose their parents in quick succession. In addition they face another tragedy when they lose the bridegroom who was betrothed to Tilakavathiyar. Since she had already mentally accepted him as her husband, she decides to end her life. But she is prevented from this by her young brother who pleads with her to take care of him. So she chooses to lead a life of penance and engage in service to the Lord. Though the young Tirunavukkarasar understands the ephemeral nature of life, and how even youth, and wealth are only very temporary attractions in one’s lifetime, for some reason he is drawn from Saivism to the Samana faith. Perhaps this is God’s will and during that period he becomes well versed in the Samana philosophy.

But his sister is sad that her brother is on the wrong path and prays to Siva that He should bring him back to Saivism, his true faith. Siva makes him suffer severe stomach pain that seems incurable. Then he thinks of his sister and comes to her presence. At the temple of the Lord at Tiru Athikai Veerattanam, he prays for relief from pain. His sister offers him the Lord’s Tiruneer and imparts the Panchakshara. He is cured and he becomes a staunch Saivite saint. His many soul stirring hymns continue to inspire posterity with tremendous faith.

