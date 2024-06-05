The ancient Indian and Greek civilisations are renowned for their cultural quotient, with the former being the only entity focusing on bringing man closer to God. This spiritual ethos has kept pace with the changing needs over eons, simplifying the ways and means to reach God, said P. Swaminathan while exemplifying the power of daily prayer to achieve this ultimate goal.

While chasing earthly goals characterises the average person, the only permanent asset is to be free of the cycle of rebirth. One arrives in this world with the burden of sins committed in the previous birth (karma).

How can one overcome the sting of sins of the previous birth? Prayer is the only answer. Prayer, combined with a virtuous life, is the way forward. To this end even God steps in to help a devotee, who prays to him with complete faith. The life of Saint Tyagaraja, the renowned devotee whose immortal compositions praising Lord Rama continue to enthral millions even today, is a shining example. Saint Tyagaraja chanted Rama namam over 1,40,000 times every day, with utter devotion. When the royal household enticed him to sing in praise of the ruler, he refused, choosing to remain in poverty. However, he stayed on the path of dharma. When a nondescript couple and a young boy sought his hospitality, he readily offered them his home and shared a simple meal made of millet flour and honey with them, regaling them with stories of Rama through the night. The next morning the three left and as they turned the corner of his street, they showed their true selves: the visitors were none other than Rama, Sita and Hanuman.