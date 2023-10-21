Power and glory of Durga

October 21, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST

The festival of Durgashtami is the eighth day of worship and invocation of the divine feminine principle in our country and across Asia, the absolute reality is venerated and adored as the mother divine. She is the force that manifests, creates, sustains and animates the entire universe. The essence of the mother divine is revered in various forms and attributes, personifications and emanations, reflecting the versatility and plurality of our culture, said Prof. Kumool Abbi in a lecture.

The Goddess represents all that is beautiful, pure and glorious. Her worship leads to abundance, auspiciousness and prosperity. As the Mother, She preserves, nurtures and protects. Her luminosity slays the lower, dark forces, evil and falsehood. As Goddess Durga, She destroyed the asuras Chand and Mund as Chamundi Devi and also slayed the buffalo demon Mahishasur. She represents the power, agency and glory of women to fight against oppression and deliver justice.

Even as the ambience is festive, with temples decked up, people fast and pray to Her as a mark of devotion. Colourful pandals and decorated, rhythmic garba dances, jagrans are held; dhunuchinaach and sandhi puja are held. Splendid and resplendent, She emerges as a fountainhead of love, beauty as illumination of purity, and bliss, all of which is illustrated in Her eighth form as Maha Gauri where She is worshipped on the day of Ashtami. On this day, nine young girls are worshipped, representing Her nine forms, and are offered kheer halwa, etc. While the eight forms of Durga Ashtanayikas, including Brahmani, Indrani, Vaishnavi, Varahi, Narasingha, Kamaleswhwari and Chamunda, similarly the 64 Yaginis are worshipped, rendering this day a special one, celebrating the magnanimity and compassion of the Divine Mother towards everyone on earth.