Potter to Krishna’s rescue

The pairs of opposites like positive and negative are important in our life. Negatives are to be eschewed and positives are to be adhered. All general rules such as helping others, remaining free from evil thoughts, speaking truth are common to all irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

When the neighbours of Yasodha complained in a shivering chill about the pranks of Krishna to her, she decided to hand out punishment to Him. When chased by Yasodha, Krishna scampering and ducking for cover sneaked into Dadhipandan — a potter’s house. He begged the potter to hide him under a pot and the potter cupped Him under a big pot. Asked whether Krishna is here, Dadhipandan told Yasodha in negative with a blatant lie.

Whether the potter was correct and whether he could utter a lie? In times of emergency and under the exigencies of circumstances it is said we can exceptionally deviate from the common rules. Pleased with his help, Krishna offered Dadhipandan all material things, but he wanted moksha. To get normal release, Krishna had to give the real release.

The eyes of the Lord are with redness (s emmai) and whiteness ( venmai). He is called ‘Senthamaraikannan’. Red for fieriness, indicating His intent to extend punishment to us for our negative doings ( nigraham) and white for coolness — indicating His readiness to pardon us and extend His blessings for our positive deeds ( anugraham). If we pray His divine consort, God becomes cool through Her mercy towards us and automatically showers on us His Benign blessings, said His Holiness Sri Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesikan, the jeer of Poundareekapuram Ashramam in an Anugraha Bashanam.