Pongal: salutations to Surya

January 15, 2024 05:49 am | Updated 05:49 am IST

During Pongal, falling on the first day of the Tamil month of Thai, one should seek the blessings of elders, one’s ancestors and pray for guidance to lead a life free of sins. From times unknown, worship of Surya, the sun god and the ultimate source of energy, has been in practice. The Vedas highlight sun worship. Pongal is the start of Uttarayan, where the sun turns north and travels for six months. The auspiciousness of Uttarayan is evident from the fact that Bhishma patiently waited for many days for Ratha Saptami to commence, in order to end his sojourn on earth, said Dhamal S Ramakrishnan.

When Ravana seemed indefatigable in the battle, sage Agastya advised Rama to recite Aditya Hrudayam and focus on Surya before the war. Generally, Surya is visualised as riding a chariot drawn by seven horses and praying to him negates the seven sins. These are sins caused by one’s words, by body, by one’s mind, misdeeds in current birth, those done in previous janma, sins committed knowingly and those carried out unknowingly. Being an agrarian society, the worship of Surya has been extant, and it is common practice to make an offering to Surya, one portion of the harvest yield. Zodiacally, the sun moves from Dhanur to Makar rasi, wherefore the festival is also referred to as Makar Sankranti. It is considered auspicious to prepare Pongal from rice and lentil and allow it boil over the vessel eastwards as harbinger of positive occurrences in life.

Celebrated over four days as Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Maattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal, the festival is the time when young girls pray to the nine rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery, Narmada, Tungabhadra and Sarayu for a good, blessed life.

