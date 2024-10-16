Poet turns the saviour

The Malayamans, who were rulers of the region around Thirukkovilur, were brave warriors and were known for their generosity, said R. Narayanan in a discourse. In the Sangam work Purananuru, poet Kapilar describes the munificence of Thirumudikkari, a Malayaman king. Kapilar says that when the three great emperors of Tamil Nadu, namely the Cheras, Cholas and Pandyas, needed Thirumudikkari’s help, they sent him gifts, which were given by Thirumudikkari to those who came to him for monetary assistance. Kapilar says that it is easy for a king to give away chariots when he is drunk. But Malayaman did this when he was sober. The chariots he gave to others were as numerous as raindrops. Kapilar advises Thirumudikkari to check whether the recipients of his gifts deserve them.

The king of Chola Nadu, at the time when Thirumudikkari was ruling over Thirukkovilur, was Killi Valavan. Killi Valavan waged war against Thirumudikkari and killed him. Thirumudikkari’s sons were abducted by the Chola king. He decided to kill the children by trampling them to death under the feet of an elephant. He brought the children to a field and was about to unleash the elephant against them, when poet Kovur Kizhar arrived. He spoke to the king about the glories of his ancestors, of king Shibi who had been ready to give a pound of his flesh to save a pigeon. Was Killi Valavan going to besmirch the name of his great clan by killing the children? Killi Valavan relented and the children were saved due to the intervention of a poet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.