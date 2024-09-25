GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Philosophical questions

Published - September 25, 2024 05:10 am IST

Vidhi is a topic dealt with in the Mahabharata in many sargas. Sometimes the word vidhi is not used. Instead, words like kaala (time), tishta (divine will), purva janma karma and bhagya are used, all denoting what we know as vidhi, elaborated P.T. Seshadri in a discourse. But what is this vidhi? Our deeds in previous janmas give us certain consequences in subsequent births, and this is vidhi. In the Anusasana parva of the Mahabharata, we find the story of Gautami, whose son died of snake bite. A hunter trapped the snake, and brought it to Gautami. He told Gautami that she should decide how the snake should be killed. Gautami asked him to set the snake free, for one could not conquer vidhi.

The snake said, “I am not responsible for the death of the child. Yama is.” Yama appeared and said, “I am not responsible. Nothing is permanent — not the sun, or moon, or oceans, sky, rivers, or earth. Everything appears and then disappears due to Bhagavan’s sankalpa. Bhagavan carries out His will through Kaala deva.” Kaala deva appeared and said, “Our actions in previous births have consequences in the present birth.” The Mahabharata then poses many questions. Was Kaala deva right? If the snake could get away with this, then was there no papa or punya? What if people did something wrong, and escaped, blaming vidhi? The beauty of the Mahabharata is that through a story, it makes us ponder many philosophical questions.

