Philosophical insights

10 August 2021 21:53 IST

While Krishna’s birth had all the elements of uniqueness, we also find insights into philosophy and our duties, even at the time of His birth, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. Krishna tells Devaki why He has appeared with four hands and with His weapons and all manner of adornment. He reminds her of her prayer to Him in a previous birth. Devaki had then been known as Prisni and Vasudeva was her husband Sutapa. The two of them had done penance and when the Lord appeared before them, Devaki said that she wanted a son just like Him. The Lord promised to grant her wish. But where can one be found who is His equal? So, He had to take birth Himself, as her son.

Krishna’s narration of this, is a reminder of the Upanishadic statement, Ekam eva adviteeyam. None is His equal, or superior to Him. There is only One unique One, and that is the Lord. This does not mean that nothing else exists. Alavandar explained this beautifully. If one says there is none but the one Chola king, it does not mean he exists as a lone individual, without queens, courtiers or subjects. It means that he alone is the king. Others are not his equals, but are subordinate to him.

Likewise, the Supreme One’s status is unique, and none can lay claim to it. Krishna obeyed Devaki when she asked Him to hide His extra hands. Mothers have always been given importance in our tradition, and Apastambha has laid down rules about paying respects to one’s mother when performing ritual rites. Vasudeva, delighted about Krishna’s birth, mentally gave a daana of 10,000 cows. Later, when Kamsa was killed, he got back his property. He worked out how many cows would equal the number that he had given in his mind earlier and now made a real daana of cows.

Advertising

Advertising