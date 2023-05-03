Periyazhvar to Ramanuja

May 03, 2023 05:41 am | Updated May 02, 2023 06:42 pm IST

One of the most appealing of Krishna’s leelas is the episode of His being tied by Yasoda to a mortar, said V.S. Karunakarachariar, in a discourse. Narada had cursed the sons of Kubera — Nalakubera and Manigriva, when he found them consuming liquor on the banks of the Akasa Ganga river. He said they would be born as marudhu trees ( Terminalia Arjuna) in Nandagopa’s garden. He said Krishna would be tied to a mortar and when the rope that connected Him to the mortar touched them, they would be freed from the curse.

So, the two cursed Yakshas took birth as trees in Nandagopa’s garden. But they were afraid that they might be cut down by someone before the Krishna avatara. So every time someone came near them, they would direct them to some treasure. The trees thus acquired a reputation as auspicious and beneficial trees. So no one wanted to cut them. Eventually, Krishna was born, stole butter and was tied by Yasoda to a mortar. As foretold by Narada, Krishna dragged the mortar and when the rope tethering Him to the mortar touched the trees, the Yakshas were released from the curse.

But another occurrence took place too. Krishna dragged the mortar, got it stuck between the trees, and pulled the mortar, bringing down the trees. The reason was that two asuras had taken shelter in the trees, and He had to kill them. This part about asuras sheltering in the trees is not to be found in any Sanskrit text. But we find Periyazhvar referring to the trees as “fake trees,” indicating the presence of the asuras in them. Later, Ramanujacharya in his Gita Bhashya, gave an elaborate introduction to the exploits of Krishna, wherein he mentioned the trees among the villains punished by Krishna. Thus Ramanuja picked up Periyazhvar’s idea and included it in his commentary.