Periazhwar’s greatness

June 28, 2023 01:40 am | Updated June 27, 2023 06:49 pm IST

If ordinary people, enslaved by the senses, are like pebbles when compared to sages who are like mountains since they focus inward and internalise God, Azhwars, blessed by divine grace from birth, are comparable to the summit of the highest mountain in the world, said Thirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh. The Supreme has granted the ultimate mental state to the Azhwars. While devotees seek God, He Himself seeks the Azhwars, bestowing pre-eminence upon them.

Of the 12 Azhwars, Periazhwar enjoys the status of being the ‘seniormost’. As devotees, we ask God to take care of us and free us from the cycle of rebirth. Periazhwar, on the other hand, was always focused on Narayana’s well-being. He never said, “Bless me, Narayana.” When he saw Narayana and Mahalakshmi proudly lining the skies when he was being felicitated, he burst into the Tiruppallandu pasuram, ”Pallandu, pallandu, pallayirathandu, [Long live the Divine],” which has become the invocatory and valedictory prayer in all Vaishnavite temples and rituals. The flood of overwhelming concern and devotion to the Supreme’s well being is akin to that of a parent towards a child. As Pillailokacharyar observes, ”To them [other Azhwars] this benediction [Pallandu] is sporadic, to Periazhwar, it is perpetual.” This earned him the sobriquet, Periazhwar.

Born as Vishnuchittar in the Tamil month of Aani, under the Swati star, in Srivilliputtur, he was blessed immeasurably. He raised Andal as his own child, who not only became an Azhwar Herself, but also married the Lord. Can there be a greater blessing than being identified as the father-in-law of the Supreme Being?

