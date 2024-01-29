Performing Karma Yoga 

January 29, 2024 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST

Sri Bhagavad Gita dins into us the need to perform our duties. Great men who could undertake ‘jnana yoga’ (realising God through the realisation of self) did not give up the performance of Karma Yoga. They thought that if they did not perform, ordinary people would take it as a lead and an example to not perform. Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar said in a discourse that Lord Krishna told Arjuna he was a great warrior with name and fame, and should not refuse to be in the war with the Kauravas.

Sage Viswamithra asked Dasaratha to send Rama with him to the forest. When Dasaratha hesitated, the sage said he knew better who Rama was (Aham Vedmi Mahatmaanam Ramam Sathya Parakramam — implying that Rama is the Lord). But the same sage asks Lord Rama to wake up in the forest to perform the daily rituals (Kousalya Supraja Rama). Rama stood as an example for others to follow their duties.

Similarly, the Lord performed all His duties as Sri Krishna (Krishnam Dharmam Sanatanam). The Lord told Arjuna that there is nothing in all three worlds that must be done or anything unacquired to be acquired. Still, I keep on working (Chapter III, Sloka 22). The Lord further said that if I did not continue to work unwearied, then people would follow my path (Chapter III, Sloka 23).

