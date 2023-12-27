GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Perfect spiritual system

December 27, 2023 05:24 am | Updated 05:24 am IST

Goddess Bhumadevi once asked Lord Vishnu in Sri Vaikunta which service He liked the most. God replied that He relished the service of people making and offering garlands to Him.  Sri Dushyanth Sridhar said in a discourse that the Goddess took the avatar of Sri Andal to fulfil His cherished desire. Also called Godha, she was brought up by Vishnuchithar (Periazhwar) in an atmosphere of love and affection, who used to make garlands and offer the same to Lord Vatapatrasayee at Srivilliputhur daily.

Sri Andal practised devotion from a young age and composed “Thiruppavai” and “Nachiar Thirumozhi”. Her life has been stitched into a perfect spiritual system. She showed us how to realise God through the spiritual act of stringing garlands and singing His paeans.  The term Andal refers to one who rules over. She had reigned over the people through her devotion, knowledge and clarity in words. In the fourth poem of Thiruppavai (Aazhi mazhai Kanna), she uses the unique Tamil letter “Zha“ 11 times, which shows her mastery of the language. It is said that the navagrahas act as guards to Lord Rama, Ranganatha and Srinivasa. Andal has mentioned in Thiruppavai about navagrahas — Sun and Moon (1st and 22nd poem), Mars (20th), Venus and Jupiter (13th), Saturn (20th), and Mercury (17th).

By reciting Thiruppavai, especially during the Tamil month of Maargazhi, a person can derive the blessings of Sri Andal and the Lord.

