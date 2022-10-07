Pen pictures of Gokula

October 07, 2022 01:06 IST

The Gopikas often brought complaints against Krishna to Yasoda. Periyazhvar imagines such scenarios in his verses, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse.

One Gopika went to her neighbour’s house to get wood to light her cooking fire. Instead of returning at once, she stayed awhile, chatting with her neighbour. Krishna used her absence to drink up all the milk in her house. Another complaint was about a little girl losing her bangles. The girl was alone at home. Krishna asked her to part with her gold bangles so that He could buy some jamun fruits with them. She agreed. When her mother returned home, she found her daughter’s bangles missing and when the girl was questioned, she told her mother about Krishna and the jamun fruits. The Gopika had scolded Krishna. But Krishna’s reply was that He did not know what she was talking about, and He had done nothing wrong. Manavala Mamunigal elaborates on Krishna’s declaration of His innocence. An expansion of “I did no wrong,” would be a series of questions by Krishna, in the manner of a clever lawyer: “Did you see me go into your house? Did you see me talk to your daughter? Did you see Me asking her for her bangles to buy fruits with? How then can you accuse Me, when you have no evidence against Me?”

Periyazhwar’s outpouring also includes verses describing Krishna’s flute playing. When Krishna played the flute, His eyebrows were drawn together. When the music flowed from His flute, birds left their nests and did not move their feathers, so that they could listen to the music. Cows which had pulled up grass to chew on, stood still. Even their ears did not move. As for deer in the forest, they stood so still that it made one wonder if they were real deer, or mere portrait figures.

