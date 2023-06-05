Pay heed to good advice

June 05, 2023 05:18 am | Updated 05:18 am IST

Good and pious people are the role models worthy of emulation. Their behavioural conduct will help us to lead a better life. We should listen carefully to whatever they say as the information that they pass on may contain valuable guidance and suggestions. Even if people whom we may not like say anything we should not turn deaf ears but receive, analyse and if there be any useful suggestion or advice, it can be absorbed.

Ravana’s mother cautioned him to pay heed to the words of Vibhishana though he was younger. Ravana was ruling the kingdom peacefully as long as he listened to the advice of Vibhishana. When Hanuman came to Lanka as a messenger, Ravana decided to kill Hanuman but Vibhishana told the (Rajaneethi) dharma to the king that any person on a mission as an envoy should not be slayed. If punishment is to be meted out, the envoy may be chastised. Listening to this, Ravana changed his mind and asked his soldiers to set fire to the tail of Hanuman. Until then Ravana did not incur any problem.

On another occasion Vibhishana pleaded with Ravana and told “What harm did Rama do to us?. You have brought Rama’s wife here. It is very wrong and sinful. Ever since you brought Sita we see bad omens. So kindly accept your mistake and return Sita to Rama.” But Ravana replied, “I can never agree to sending Sita back and begging pardon from Rama’’. The real problem started from here to Ravana. He was robbed of his mental peace and ultimately had to lose everything, said Smt. Prabha Senesh in a discourse. It is easy to speak sweet words but truth is bitter.