Path to salvation

Salvation is the ultimate goal of human existence. While there is no physical or tangible path in sight for anyone to reach this goal, the Charama sloka in the Gita is explicit in this regard. The Lord’s magnanimity is prominent in His promise to relieve the jiva of all sins and thereby make him eligible to attain mukti if he gives up all else and seeks refuge at His feet alone. This cue is taken by all azhwars in their hymns and interpreters read a direct reference to the Charama sloka in many verses of the Nanmukan Tiruvandadi of Tirumazhisai Azhwar, pointed out Sri A. K. Sundarrajan in a discourse.

Azhwar hails the glories of the Lord. He is the Supreme and Absolute Being, who is the essence of Jnana, Shakti, Poornatva and so on. He is the ultimate goal and refuge for all. To the jiva who is full of faults and feels that there is no reprieve except to be caught in the endless cycle, Azhwar shows that it is the good fortune and blessing for all that the Lord’s inherent swabhava and abiding nature is His boundless compassion. His innumerable auspicious qualities such as Saushilya, Saulabhya, Swamitva, Vatsalya, etc, are extended to the jivas. He is the embodiment of Dharma and He alone can absolve the jiva of all sins and grant salvation. No ills will befall one who has faith in the Lord as He will guide the jiva in the right path.

So, Azhwar urges the jiva to seek surrender at the feet of the Lord who reclines in Parkadal. Just as the Lord helps Brahma, Indra and others when they are in difficulties, Azhwar refers to the deity residing in the temple at Kapisthala on the banks of the River Kaveri as always being ready to help the erring jivatmas to get out of samsara. Is this not what everyone wants ultimately?