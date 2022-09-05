In the Bhagavata Purana, the narration about Kardama and Devahuti exemplifies the salient features of Pravritti and Nivritti in the lives of people, said Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse. Pravritti is our involvement in worldly matters and is natural to all of us. But at some point of time, in the course of many births, the jivatma also gains spiritual maturity in stages when the strong yearning to get out of this bondage with the material aspects of living, takes root.

After a fulfilling life in samsara, Kardama opts for the path of renunciation, Nivritti, and retires to the forest to practise meditation and bhakti. But Devahuti typifies the efforts of a majority of us who are yet to get into Nivritti. She is fortunate to get instruction from her son Kapila, the Lord incarnate. Her intuition tells her that the tree of samsara can be severed by His grace alone. Though Kapila could have given His mother immediate release, He only gives her clear-cut instruction about how to fight the challenges in the path to renunciation. As long as the senses and the mind are outward bound and attracted to the world, janma is sure for the aspirant. To overcome further births one has to control the mind and keep it detached. The mind, like the lock that is used to open as well as close, is the cause of bondage and release.

But Devahuti tells Kapila that attachment only grows stronger owing to past vasanas and that it is not possible to be free of these. How is one to deal with this standoff reality? Then Kapila shows that bhakti alone has the power to cut the knot of attachment. How is one to attain Bhakti? Is it owing to birth, wealth, or scholarship? Bhakti is developed through association with the way of life of the pious and realised souls who have renounced all.