The Bhagavad Gita describes the two paths that the souls travel through after death. One is the path of no return and the other the path of return to samsara. These are known as the paths of light and darkness, symbolising knowledge or jnana and ignorance or delusion respectively, pointed out Srimati Sunanda in a discourse.

Realised souls, who know the Absolute, take the path of no return and reach the Absolute; the rest who are yet to know about Brahman get back into the cycle of birth. In fact, Brahman is the closest to each one of us; but owing to our ignorance, He remains distant and hidden. Adi Sankara uses the analogy of the presence of butter in milk to reinforce the all-pervasiveness of Brahman. We know that butter is in milk but cannot pinpoint it directly. The milk has to be processed, that is, made into solid curd, the curd then churned to obtain butter. The temperature of the milk has to be right for the curd to set, that is neither too hot nor too cold. So too, neither one in the heat of life’s experiences, nor the one who is too much insulated and cold to life can feel the presence of Brahman.

For the awareness of Brahman to take root in one’s consciousness, one has to start to appreciate the opportunity given to lead the life of a human being. Keeping this thought alive and constantly ruminating on it is the churning effect to discern the truth that reality is beyond all what we think is real. To reach Brahman is the highest state and he who attains it never returns to samsara, is the word of the Lord. It is like each river, be it the Nile, the Amazon or the Ganga, which has a character of its own, losing it when it merges in the ocean.