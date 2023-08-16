Parsi New Year: Celebrating liberation

August 16, 2023 04:35 am | Updated 04:35 am IST

The Parsi New Year or Navroz means ‘new day.’ The Parsis are believers of one of the oldest monotheistic religions of the world, namely Zoroastrianism, founded more than 3,000 years ago, said Professor Kumool Abhi in a lecture.

It was the faith of people of Persia from ancient times to the period of Islamic invasion, which led to the exodus of a large number of Zoroastrians to places such as Maharashtra and Gujarat, which now account for the largest segment of Parsis in the world. In Iran and the Middle East, this new year is celebrated according to the Fasli Bastnai calendar that fixes the first day of the spring Equinox around March 21 and it is celebrated on the first day of the Zoroastrian calendar Farvardin. While the Parsis in India celebrate the new year by referring to the Shahenshah calendar, which does not account for the leap year implying that the day has moved by 200 days from the original day of the Spring Equinox, which falls today (August 16) this year.

Navroz is attributed to the mythical Iranian king Jamshid who saved humanity from an impending catastrophe and in the process initiated the beginning of a new dawn. It is believed by the Parsis that the celebration of Navroz began with the arrival of a businessman, Nurservanji Kohyaji, to Surat in the 18th Century. The festivities begin 10 days before, with Muktad, a remembrance of one’s ancestors. This is followed by Pateti, where people clean their homes, decorate them with torans, rangoli and flowers. Dressed in their finest, the Parsis visit the fire temples (Agiary), on the morning of Navroz, carrying a special tray. This holy day is spent with devotion, reverence, thanksgiving, reclaiming and reaffirming their faith,