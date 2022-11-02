Parents as bhakti margam

What is bhakti? Is it a set of elaborate rituals, to be followed every day, and structured at a time when life was not as fast paced as it is today? How can an average man, weighed down by the burden of seeking a livelihood, espouse bhakti? Our scriptures show us many ways of achieving that goal. One of the most practical ways of reaching God is by respecting our elders, especially our parents. The Vedas stipulate “mathru devo bhava, pithru devo bhava”. The Thirukkural and Atthi Chudi also emphasise the importance of loving, respecting and obeying one’s parents. The best example is shown by Lord Rama, who descended on earth to show people how to lead a just life, said Dhamal Ramakrishnan in a discourse.

We all chase material benefits or simple pleasures in life and get heartbroken over the loss of simplest of things; we get angry and agitated when we lose out on what we feel is ours by right. Rama was loved by everyone in Ayodhya, including his stepmother Kaikeyi. The entire kingdom awaited his coronation. And yet, when Kaikeyi, swayed by a scheming Khooni told him, “Your father commands you to renounce the kingdom”, Rama smilingly replied, “Why speak of my father’s command? Will I, your son, ever transgress your words? I will obey this command as a sacred duty.”

Whenever we face difficulties, we first turn to our parents seeking solace, which shows that subconsciously we seek sanctuary in them. This is only the first step towards finding salvation. Even our Tamil savants have extolled the virtue of obeying one’s parents. “Annaiyum pithavum munnari deivam,” Avvaiyar said in Kondrai Vendhan.